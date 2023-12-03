Getting Answers
SPD investigating shooting in Ingleside neighborhood

(Arizona's Family)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The shooting was reported on Fulton Street, near Fairy Avenue and Orla Avenue.

On Dec. 3, at 12:10 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting on Fulton Street, in the Ingleside neighborhood in Shreveport.

According to 911 records, six SPD units are responding to the scene alongside four Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) units for a medical emergency.

Cassie Williams, 30, was shot multiple times. The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a white Mercedes.
Coroner identifies woman killed after shooting on West 77th Street