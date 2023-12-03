Saints fall to Lions, 33-28, for third straight loss
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints lost their third straight game, and quarterback Derek Carr left the contest with another injury Sunday (Dec. 3) at Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans (5-7) opened its three-game homestand with a 33-28 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions (9-3).
Carr suffered what was described initially as a concussion/shoulder/back injury on a hit that was deemed a Lions personal foul. Jameis Winston relieved Carr in the fourth quarter.
Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham, but also gave up an interception that led to an early Lions touchdown.
Detroit held a 21-0 advantage in the first half. New Orleans outscored the Lions in the second half, 21-9.
In the fourth quarter, Alvin Kamara broke a Saints team record with his 53rd career rushing touchdown.
Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards and the Graham touchdown before the injury. Winston connected on 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards after replacing Carr.
Chris Olave, who cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to start Sunday, finished with five receptions for a team-leading 119 yards.
The Saints’ defense held the Lions’ star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to only two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, but had no answer for Sam LaPorta. Detroit’s rookie tight end caught nine passes for a career-high 140 yards and a touchdown.
The Saints are home again next Sunday, hosting the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers at noon.
