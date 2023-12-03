Monroe police investigating Owl Street shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Monroe Police Department initially announced on Dec. 3 that the victim died from her injuries. However, on Dec. 4, MPD sent a press release announcing the victim did not die, and her condition has greatly improved.

“Initially, MPD was advised by the hospital that the victim’s death was imminent. However, she was transported to a hospital in Shreveport, and her condition has greatly improved,” wrote MPD in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding a shooting that happened in the 3000 block of Owl St. on Dec. 3 can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274 (CASH).

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 3.

MPD said they responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Owl Street in Monroe just before 2 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was found shot at the scene, according to officers.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

