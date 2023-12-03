Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Monroe police investigating Owl Street shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Monroe Police Department initially announced on Dec. 3 that the victim died from her injuries. However, on Dec. 4, MPD sent a press release announcing the victim did not die, and her condition has greatly improved.

“Initially, MPD was advised by the hospital that the victim’s death was imminent. However, she was transported to a hospital in Shreveport, and her condition has greatly improved,” wrote MPD in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding a shooting that happened in the 3000 block of Owl St. on Dec. 3 can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274 (CASH).

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 3.

MPD said they responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Owl Street in Monroe just before 2 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was found shot at the scene, according to officers.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274 (CASH).

MORE ARKLAMISS CRIME CONTENT
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
Monroe police identify suspect in deadly Heritage Circle shooting
Oak Grove woman arrested for setting friend's house on fire
21-year-old Natchez man accused of online solicitation of minor

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood
W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting; coroner identifies victim
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Nickelson meets court’s deadline to file brief

Latest News

Henry Whitehorn
Deadline approaching for Whitehorn to file response brief
"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on...
SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sex trafficking in Louisiana
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
BRPD: Man found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Ryan Young
Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee