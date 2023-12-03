Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The shooting occurred in the Country Club/Lakeshore neighborhood.

On Dec. 2, at 6:48 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on 2700 Emory Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a man was standing near a car in his front yard when a car drove by and shooting began.

The victim was struck multiple times in the upper body during the shooting.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have information regarding this case, contact SPD at (318) 673-7300. If you want to stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit your tip on the website, https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=274#.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.