Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd

One person is dead, and several others are injured after a shooting at a party in the woods Saturday night.
By Emily Davison and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a deadly shooting at a large ATV trail ride in Port Hudson on Saturday, December 2.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Lamar Hall, 32, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting into a crowd of people at the event, which more than 1,000 people attended.

Deputies say gunfire erupted around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on W Port Hudson Plains Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 16-year-old La’Taurus Smith unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting and are expected to be OK. Several others were injured as they tried to flee from the area, deputies say.

Detectives say Hall admitted to firing his weapon at the trail ride, claiming there was “a large shoot-out with other unknown individuals.” On Sunday, December 3, he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Port Hudson shooting
Port Hudson shooting(WAFB)

Several other unidentified suspects were detained for their involvement in the shooting, according to arrest records.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting; coroner identifies victim
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood
Man shot in leg arrives at hospital
Nickelson meets court’s deadline to file brief

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
BRPD: Man found shot to death off Plank Road on Sunday afternoon
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting
Ryan Young
Deputies suspend search for Miss. escapee after possible spotting in Pointe Coupee
A female in a car was wounded in a shooting reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 3 on Fulton Street...
Woman wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood