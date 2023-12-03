Man arrested after deadly shooting at Port Hudson trail ride, allegedly shot into crowd

PORT HUDSON, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a deadly shooting at a large ATV trail ride in Port Hudson on Saturday, December 2.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Lamar Hall, 32, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting into a crowd of people at the event, which more than 1,000 people attended.

Deputies say gunfire erupted around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on W Port Hudson Plains Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 16-year-old La’Taurus Smith unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting and are expected to be OK. Several others were injured as they tried to flee from the area, deputies say.

Detectives say Hall admitted to firing his weapon at the trail ride, claiming there was “a large shoot-out with other unknown individuals.” On Sunday, December 3, he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Port Hudson shooting (WAFB)

Several other unidentified suspects were detained for their involvement in the shooting, according to arrest records.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

