Clouds clearing the way for more sunshine

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday, everyone! Today brings a chilly morning but a bit of a warmer day here in the ArkLaTex. Most areas south of I-20 look to reach the lower 70′s for high’s and everywhere northward will be in the 60′s, however, our northernmost regions still struggle to hit the 60 degree mark.

In Shreveport, temperatures will maximize at around 71 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year and still feeling comfortable. We look to remain in these comfortable conditions for the majority of the week with a lot of sunshine starting this afternoon. Overnight lows may take a dive a few times due to incoming cold fronts, but they will return to the 50′s and 60′s by the end of the work week.

By this Friday evening, we expect a low pressure system to develop and bring some rain showers to the region that will flow through the night into early Saturday afternoon. As of right now, this system does not pose any severe threats , but as we get closer to the event. We will let you know of any changes! Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

