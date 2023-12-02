Shoplifting on the rise during holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Christmas gets closer, it seems thefts become more frequent.

Holiday shopping turned violent at an Academy Sports in Shreveport. Police told KSLA that there were three to four alleged shoplifters involved.

“There was a struggle between a loss prevention agent from the Academy Sporting Goods store and the suspects in this offense. We were able to take a 19-year-old female into custody,” said Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department. “And further investigation into that revealed that that female had deployed some kind of pepper spray or mace against the loss prevention agent.”

Fabia Goode, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony theft.

At the Game X-change on Youree Drive, the manager stated they prioritize customer and employee safety, even it that means letting a shoplifter get away.

“Especially during Black Friday, like we didn’t catch it in action, but the days afterwards, we would find things different around the store, missing out of their packages, things absolutely just ripped open,” Lauren Gunderson said.

She says shoplifters tend to be very sneaky.

“We have cameras like all over the store, but even then, things just kind of just slipped through the cracks,” Gunderson explained.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice analysis, shoplifting reports in 24 major cities were 16% higher during the first half of 2023 compared to 2019.

Shreveport police say they do not want to put their citizens in dangerous citizens, including when it comes to shoplifting.

“If they do observe someone shoplifting, the best thing they can do is notify an employee of what they’ve seen, we do not advise following people into the parking lots or anything like that,” Bordelon said.

