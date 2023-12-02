Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Nickelson meets court’s deadline to file brief

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The attorneys for Nickelson and Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn have been given deadlines by which they must file briefs to further argue their case.

On Dec. 2, John Nickelson filed his brief to the court, meeting the deadline. Now Henry Whitehorn’s attorney must file his response by noon on Dec. 4.

In the brief of petitioner, calls the election result “highly unusual” due to its single vote difference. Nickelson continues on to say that the two people voting twice, among other irregularities are a good enough reason for a new election.

Full Nickelson brief document:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting; coroner identifies victim
Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
A lawsuit is being presented after the recount for the Caddo sheriff. Henry Whitehorn (left)...
Decision in Caddo sheriff election challenge could come sometime next week
Fleen Myles III
Family of man killed by SPD in November demands release of bodycam footage

Latest News

Nickelson brief Dec. 2.
Nickelson brief Dec. 2
Man shot in leg arrives at hospital
Aggressive shoplifting reported at Academy Sports
Shoplifting on the rise during holiday season
Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA announces 40 Under Forty for 2023
Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA hosts 40 Under Forty gala for 2023