Nickelson meets court’s deadline to file brief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The attorneys for Nickelson and Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn have been given deadlines by which they must file briefs to further argue their case.

On Dec. 2, John Nickelson filed his brief to the court, meeting the deadline. Now Henry Whitehorn’s attorney must file his response by noon on Dec. 4.

In the brief of petitioner, calls the election result “highly unusual” due to its single vote difference. Nickelson continues on to say that the two people voting twice, among other irregularities are a good enough reason for a new election.

Full Nickelson brief document:

