More sunshine ahead for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday and Happy First day of Meteorological Winter! It sure didn’t feel like winter with temperatures reaching the 70′s in most spots around the ArkLaTex. This trend looks to continue with high’s just a few degrees lower than today’s due to a front of cooler air swooping into the region tonight into tomorrow. This will lower high’s just a few degrees to the south and lower temperatures a lot more to the north of I-20.

Tomorrow looks to be another comfortable-feeling and dry day in the ArkLaTex with rain chances remaining low and the sun shining with a few clouds in the sky to try and block the sunlight. Temperatures look to be the most affected to the northwest due to the strength of the front. It looks to weaken as it moves through the region, which is why some areas will be much cooler than others. Overnight temperatures fall to the low 40′s and some into the 30′s, but they will slowly climb as we are not expecting a big weather maker anytime soon.

Sunday and the next work week look pretty dry and comfortable, which continues the trend. This is good and bad for the region: Good, because we get a break from a dreary and depressing look in the sky; and Bad, because our drought conditions are still terrible with multiple regions under the highest form of drought. Anyway, you made it through another work week, so let’s have a great weekend!

