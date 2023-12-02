Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Man shot in leg arrives at hospital

(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The shooting incident reportedly occurred in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

On Dec. 1, in the evening, the Shreveport Police Department learned of a man who arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries to his right lower leg. During the investigation, it was discovered the victim was shot by a male suspect while on the streets.

The incident reportedly occurred on Browning Street earlier that morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. 77th Street
2 women shot, 1 dead after altercation led to shooting
Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
A lawsuit is being presented after the recount for the Caddo sheriff. Henry Whitehorn (left)...
Decision in Caddo sheriff election challenge could come sometime next week
Fleen Myles III
Family of man killed by SPD in November demands release of bodycam footage

Latest News

Aggressive shoplifting reported at Academy Sports
Shoplifting on the rise during holiday season
Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA announces 40 Under Forty for 2023
Young Professionals Initiative of NWLA hosts 40 Under Forty gala for 2023
An elderly woman and an adult woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening...
2 women shot during possible domestic incident
Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run