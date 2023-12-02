Man shot in leg arrives at hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The shooting incident reportedly occurred in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

On Dec. 1, in the evening, the Shreveport Police Department learned of a man who arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries to his right lower leg. During the investigation, it was discovered the victim was shot by a male suspect while on the streets.

The incident reportedly occurred on Browning Street earlier that morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

