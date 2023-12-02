A dry and comfortable start to December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Happy Saturday! Our temperatures will be a bit lower than what we saw yesterday due to a slow moving front moving through the region last night. It became weaker as it moved through so some areas won’t be affected as much as others. This weekend continues the dry stretch we started yesterday with more cloud cover but lower rain chances.

Temperatures, despite the front of cooler air, will be ranging from 60-70 across the area with most areas south of I-30 being in the mid to upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Here in Shreveport, we will stay above average with a high of 68 degrees and comfortable feeling conditions. Overnight temperatures remain in the lower 40′s for the weekend as well and will gradually increase as we move through the next few days.

Temperatures around the area look to hit more into the 70′s by Sunday as more of the area will see sunlight throughout the day and less cloud cover. Clouds begin to diminish slowly as we start the next work week and we will see more sunshine. Make sure to enjoy the sun and these comfortable-feeling conditions if you are outside today! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.