Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

SPD offers holiday shopping safety tips

(WNDU 16NewsNow)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While local police departments do their best to help reduce holiday crime, shoppers can also be proactive by taking steps towards not being an easy target for criminals this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, KSLA was joined live by Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department. He talked about a number of safety tips shoppers should keep in mind while out and about. Specifically, he talked about staying safe in parking lots, watching out for fake charities, and how to keep your home safe.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, KSLA was joined live by Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested
Nov. 30 shooting at Creole Apartments.
Man shot while parked at apartments
A lawsuit is being presented after the recount for the Caddo sheriff. Henry Whitehorn (left)...
Decision in Caddo sheriff election challenge could come sometime next week
W. 77th Street
2 women shot during possible domestic incident; 1 dead

Latest News

Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Adopt an angel tree to help kids in need this Christmas
Adopt an angel tree to help kids in need this Christmas
SENIOR FOCUS: Tips for helping loved ones with dementia during the holidays
LSUS is hosting a conference about mental health and substance abuse prevention
MIND MATTERS: LSUS hosting mental health & substance abuse prevention conference