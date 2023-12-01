SPD offers holiday shopping safety tips

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While local police departments do their best to help reduce holiday crime, shoppers can also be proactive by taking steps towards not being an easy target for criminals this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, KSLA was joined live by Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department. He talked about a number of safety tips shoppers should keep in mind while out and about. Specifically, he talked about staying safe in parking lots, watching out for fake charities, and how to keep your home safe.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, KSLA was joined live by Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.