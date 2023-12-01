Getting Answers
2 women shot during possible domestic incident

W. 77th Street
W. 77th Street(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police and fire are responding to a shooting report in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

On Dec. 1, at 7:19 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 500 block of West 77th Street near Linwood Avenue and Wallace Avenue. Upon arrival, SPD discovered the incident may be a domestic incident and two victims were shot.

An elderly woman and an adult woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

911 records show that at least 12 SPD units are working the scene and 7 Shreveport Fire Department units are responding to the same area for a medical emergency.

