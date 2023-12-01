Sip, Sip, Create art class offered by University of Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas Arts council

HOPE/TEXARKANA, Ark. (Arklatex Today) - Bring your vision to life during a wine-indulgent and artistic evening.

On Dec. 7, at 5 p.m., the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is partnering with the Southwest Arkansas Art Council (SAAC) to host a unique community education course, Sip, Sip, Create. The class will be held at SAAC, 200 East Division Street in Hope, Arkansas.

Attendees will enjoy a night of creative expression, laughter, and relaxation while exploring their artistic side all while indulging in complimentary wine. The night will be guided by an expert instructor who will help bring your vision to life.

All art material and supplies will be provided.

The class is for both seasoned artists and beginners.

Register:

$50 per person

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or 870-722-8568.

