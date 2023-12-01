Shreveport’s HIV resource center offering free STI testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - December 1 is World AIDS Day. In Shreveport, a local group is remembering those who have passed away.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness, according to the CDC. It’s an opportunity for every community and each individual to honor the more than 32 million people who have died worldwide from AIDS-related illness.

The Philadelphia Center, northwest Louisiana’s HIV/AIDS resource center, held their annual candlelight vigil Friday evening to honor those who have died.

Hershey Krippendorf, the director of development for the center emphasized the importance of getting tested for HIV.

“There’s so many different interventions that we have that are available to us that we can utilize as tools. And so, it’s so important for people to know what their status is and so we can get them treated, get them into medical care as quickly as possible,” she said.

The Philadelphia Center, located at 2020 Centenary Blvd., does free HIV tests on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

