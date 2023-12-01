Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Shreveport’s HIV resource center offering free STI testing

December 1 is World AIDS Day.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - December 1 is World AIDS Day. In Shreveport, a local group is remembering those who have passed away.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness, according to the CDC. It’s an opportunity for every community and each individual to honor the more than 32 million people who have died worldwide from AIDS-related illness.

The Philadelphia Center, northwest Louisiana’s HIV/AIDS resource center, held their annual candlelight vigil Friday evening to honor those who have died.

Candlelight vigil at 2020 Centenary Blvd.
Candlelight vigil at 2020 Centenary Blvd.(The Philadelphia Center)

Hershey Krippendorf, the director of development for the center emphasized the importance of getting tested for HIV.

“There’s so many different interventions that we have that are available to us that we can utilize as tools. And so, it’s so important for people to know what their status is and so we can get them treated, get them into medical care as quickly as possible,” she said.

The Philadelphia Center, located at 2020 Centenary Blvd., does free HIV tests on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Follow the center’s Facebook page to stay up to date.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested
Nov. 30 shooting at Creole Apartments.
Man shot while parked at apartments
A lawsuit is being presented after the recount for the Caddo sheriff. Henry Whitehorn (left)...
Decision in Caddo sheriff election challenge could come sometime next week
W. 77th Street
2 women shot during possible domestic incident; 1 dead

Latest News

Shreveport HIV resource center offers free testing
Shreveport HIV resource center offers free testing
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a Guaranteed Interview Program (GIP) between...
LSUHS & Grambling enter partnership to increase number of African Americans applying for grad studies
SENIOR FOCUS: Tips for helping loved ones with dementia during the holidays
LSUS is hosting a conference about mental health and substance abuse prevention
MIND MATTERS: LSUS hosting mental health & substance abuse prevention conference