Salvation Army searching for more volunteers to participate in Angel Tree Program before deadline

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is serving 1,786 children this Christmas, and they need the public’s help to make it a reality.

Children ages birth to 12 years from disadvantaged households can be adopted as part of the program. Click here to adopt an angel. Currently, the program has 138 more families that need to be adopted.

On Friday, Dec. 1, KSLA was joined live by Salvation Army Director of Development Julie Allen. She talked about why this program is so important for families in northwest Louisiana, how the process works, and other ways people can help.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

