Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Salvation Army searching for more volunteers to participate in Angel Tree Program before deadline

Dec. 1, 2023 is the last day to sign up to adopt a child for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree...
Dec. 1, 2023 is the last day to sign up to adopt a child for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.(Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is serving 1,786 children this Christmas, and they need the public’s help to make it a reality.

Children ages birth to 12 years from disadvantaged households can be adopted as part of the program. Click here to adopt an angel. Currently, the program has 138 more families that need to be adopted.

On Friday, Dec. 1, KSLA was joined live by Salvation Army Director of Development Julie Allen. She talked about why this program is so important for families in northwest Louisiana, how the process works, and other ways people can help.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Children ages birth to 12 years from disadvantaged households can be adopted as part of the program.

KSLA CAFÉ

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested
Nov. 30 shooting at Creole Apartments.
Man shot while parked at apartments
A lawsuit is being presented after the recount for the Caddo sheriff. Henry Whitehorn (left)...
Decision in Caddo sheriff election challenge could come sometime next week
W. 77th Street
2 women shot during possible domestic incident; 1 dead

Latest News

Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Entertaining events happening the weekend of Dec. 1, 2023
Christmas celebrations, car show & more happening the weekend of Dec. 1
SPD offers holiday shopping safety tips
Adopt an angel tree to help kids in need this Christmas
Adopt an angel tree to help kids in need this Christmas