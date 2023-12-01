Rain tapers off in time for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Showers will wrap up for much of the area as we head into the weekend. December will also start off on a mild note with above average temperatures expected for this time of year.

Scattered areas of showers will linger for some of tonight, but most should end by morning. Some fog, mist and light drizzle will remain possible thorugh the late night hours. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s and low 60s across the area.

Fog and mist will break up during the morning hours Friday with a partly cloudy afternoon expected. Temperatures will climb through the 60s with some places south of I-20 reaching the 70s for highs. A few showers are possible during the evening mainly across the southern ArkLaTex.

The weekend looks mild and dry for most of the area. Temperatures will be chilly in the mornings with lows in the 40s, but afternoon highs are likely in the mid to upper 60s with some spots hitting the lower 70s.

The mild weather is expected to continue into next week. Highs will remain mostly in the 60s with morning lows in the 40s. We’ll see clouds at times, but the forecast looks dry through most of the week.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

