Pilots win 500th basketball game in program history in thrilling bout versus rival LSU-Alexandria
Alexandria native Melvion Flanagan sinks hometown Generals with late bucket
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a moment many perhaps never predicted when the LSU-Shreveport basketball program disappeared from campus years ago. But, 20 years after the Pilots’ revival, they earn their 500th victory all-time.
LSUS edges rival LSU-Alexandria, 91-89, in front of a large crowd at The Dock. With the victory, Kyle Blankenship’s team moves to 5-0 this season.
The Pilots host LSUA’s crosstown rival, Louisiana Christian, Saturday at 2:00 inside The Dock.
