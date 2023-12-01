Pilots win 500th basketball game in program history in thrilling bout versus rival LSU-Alexandria

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a moment many perhaps never predicted when the LSU-Shreveport basketball program disappeared from campus years ago. But, 20 years after the Pilots’ revival, they earn their 500th victory all-time.

LSUS edges rival LSU-Alexandria, 91-89, in front of a large crowd at The Dock. With the victory, Kyle Blankenship’s team moves to 5-0 this season.

The Pilots host LSUA’s crosstown rival, Louisiana Christian, Saturday at 2:00 inside The Dock.

