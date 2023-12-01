Getting Answers
Over two dozen firefighters contain house fire on Creswell Ave.

House fire on Creswell Ave.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house was heavily damaged by flames Thursday night.

Multiple Shreveport Fire Department units arrived at a residence in the1600 block Creswell Avenue when a fire emergency was reported around 6:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a vacant, multi-story house engulfed in flames. Fourteen fire units worked together to put out the blaze.

After over an hour of fighting the fire from the inside, a defensive (or exterior only) attack was ordered. This included the use of a ladder truck to douse the flames.

It took the efforts of 27 firefighters operating 10 units to bring the fire under control at 9:02 PM

The house has had several fires recently, say officials with the department.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. SFD is investigating.

No injuries were reported.

