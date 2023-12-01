Over two dozen firefighters contain house fire on Creswell Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house was heavily damaged by flames Thursday night.

Multiple Shreveport Fire Department units arrived at a residence in the1600 block Creswell Avenue when a fire emergency was reported around 6:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a vacant, multi-story house engulfed in flames. Fourteen fire units worked together to put out the blaze.

After over an hour of fighting the fire from the inside, a defensive (or exterior only) attack was ordered. This included the use of a ladder truck to douse the flames.

It took the efforts of 27 firefighters operating 10 units to bring the fire under control at 9:02 PM

House fire on Creswell Ave. (KSLA)

The house has had several fires recently, say officials with the department.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. SFD is investigating.

No injuries were reported.

