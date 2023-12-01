A much dryer Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday!! We have a foggy start to your Friday with some areas in the ArkLaTex reading visibility around 2 miles or lower so please be mindful of that when traveling this morning. We have a much dryer day in store for us today and we’ll see some meaningful sunshine as we progress throughout the day. Temperatures are starting off today in the 60s, we saw that rise happen overnight. Highs today will vary throughout the region with some only seeing the upper-50s north of I-30, some will see the mid to upper-60s, and others will see the low to mid-70s. We have a large viewing area so sometimes that can happen. There is a slight chance for some showers late tonight. Lows will drop to around 50 overnight.

Tomorrow will see temperatures across the ArkLaTex rise to near 70 and there continue to be minor rain chances through Saturday. Not much else to discuss in detail, we’ll see some sunshine, and if it isn’t too wet, it will be a great day to get out and enjoy. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-40s. We could see a shower or two through the afternoon and late night hours, but nothing you should cancel plans over.

Similar conditions on Sunday with highs near 70. Rain chances move out completely as we head into the workweek. Temperatures will stay above average through about Tuesday with a slight drop coming Wednesday and Thursday to the low-60s. We could see some colder nights late this coming week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.