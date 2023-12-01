MIND MATTERS: LSUS hosting mental health & substance abuse prevention conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSUS Continuing Education will host its annual Mental Health Awareness and Substance Abuse Prevention Conference Friday, Dec. 1. This conference is an opportunity for counselors, psychologists, social workers, bus drivers, and teachers to make improvements to mental health and substance abuse prevention efforts.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, KSLA was joined live by Dr. Tracie Pasold, associate professor of psychology at LSUS. She talked about the growing need for mental health resources in the community, what in-person training will be available for professionals, why these conferences are critical for the workforce, what guest speakers will be there, how to register, and what continuing education credits clinicians can earn by attending.

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at LSUS.

Click here to register online.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

