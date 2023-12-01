Law enforcement recognized by SFD chief for acts of bravery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire Chief Clarence J. Reese, Jr. awarded official Fire Chief’s Commendations to two law enforcement officers on Thursday, November 30 during a ceremony at the Central Fire Station Administrative Offices.

Shreveport Police Officer Jeffery Walker was recognized for heroic efforts during a house fire that occurred on College Street on Nov. 11. Walker, who had no fire protection or breathing apparatus, entered the burning residence to help firefighters rescue several people, according to SPD.

Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese commends a Shreveport Police officer and a Caddo Parish deputy at a ceremony this... Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Corporal Robert Chapman was recognized for life saving efforts provided to multiple gunshot victims located at the YMCA.

Cpl. Chapman of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will receive a Certificate of Commendation from the Shreveport Fire Chief for his selfless actions at a crime scene that helped save a life. Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 30, 2023

