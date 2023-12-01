Law enforcement recognized by SFD chief for acts of bravery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire Chief Clarence J. Reese, Jr. awarded official Fire Chief’s Commendations to two law enforcement officers on Thursday, November 30 during a ceremony at the Central Fire Station Administrative Offices.
Shreveport Police Officer Jeffery Walker was recognized for heroic efforts during a house fire that occurred on College Street on Nov. 11. Walker, who had no fire protection or breathing apparatus, entered the burning residence to help firefighters rescue several people, according to SPD.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Corporal Robert Chapman was recognized for life saving efforts provided to multiple gunshot victims located at the YMCA.
