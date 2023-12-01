Keithville man arrested for reportedly trying to kill 2 people by setting fire to mobile home

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A man from Keithville has been arrested for reportedly setting fire to a mobile home with two people inside.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) reported Nov. 30 that Jody Burkhalter, 38, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Nov. 19 on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.

Back on Nov. 19 around 1:30 a.m., a 911 call was received about a mobile home being set on fire in the 6800 block of Jeremiah Court in Keithville. That’s in a neighborhood off Colquitt Road just north of Keithville-Springridge Road. When emergency responders got there, the fire had already been put out.

After examining the scene, officials with LAOSFM determined the fire had been set intentionally on the outside of the home.

During the investigation, officials learned Burkhalter and his girlfriend had been fighting throughout the day the fire happened. Law enforcement had been called out earlier to deescalate the situation. Shortly after, Burkhalter reportedly returned to the home and was told to leave. Once he left, the fire was discovered, officials say. The homeowner was able to put out the fire as Burkhalter’s girlfriend called 911.

Burkhalter was later taken into custody by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. In an interview with deputies, he reportedly admitted to starting the fire. According to jail records, his bond was set at $250,000 for each count of attempted murder, and $150,000 for the aggravated arson charge, for a total bond of $650,000. As of Dec. 1, he remained incarcerated.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.