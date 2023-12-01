Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Want to make Christmas brighter for children and play poker at the same time? Head out to the 6th annual Toys for Tots Poker Run!

Players will hop on their motorcycles and make stops throughout NWLA to play poker.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Bring an unwrapped toy or $20 per rider to enter ($10 for passengers)

Grab your draw sheet from 3 State Harley Davidson

Make all the stops on the sheet

Those who play the three best hands will win a prize!

Players will sign in at 3 State Harley Davidson from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

