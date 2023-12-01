Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Want to make Christmas brighter for children and play poker at the same time? Head out to the 6th annual Toys for Tots Poker Run!

Players will hop on their motorcycles and make stops throughout NWLA to play poker.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

  • Bring an unwrapped toy or $20 per rider to enter ($10 for passengers)
  • Grab your draw sheet from 3 State Harley Davidson
  • Make all the stops on the sheet

Those who play the three best hands will win a prize!

Players will sign in at 3 State Harley Davidson from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Nov. 30 shooting at Creole Apartments.
Man shot while parked at apartments
Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested
A lawsuit is being presented after the recount for the Caddo sheriff. Henry Whitehorn (left)...
Decision in Caddo sheriff election challenge could come sometime next week
Liz Swaine, who has worked as the executive director of the Shreveport Downtown Development...
Longtime director of Shreveport DDA leaving to return to journalism

Latest News

Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctor discusses impact HIV and AIDS have on our communities
A grant will allow some low-income homeowners to rebuild their homes in Texarkana, Texas.
Texarkana, Texas program helps rebuild homes for low-income homeowners
These tips could help you avoid scammers and protect yourself as you shop for the holidays