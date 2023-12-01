Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Firefighters returning from training hear splashing and make a surprise rescue

Firefighters in Indiana made a surprise rescue after they heard splashing in a nearby pond.
Firefighters in Indiana made a surprise rescue after they heard splashing in a nearby pond.(Carmel Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – Firefighters in Indiana made an impromptu rescue Thursday morning when they noticed a small dog struggling to stay above water in an icy pond.

The Carmel Fire Department said the crew of Engine 343 saw the dog frantically splashing in a pond near 106th and Haverstick in Carmel.

The crew was returning from fire training and immediately jumped into action, jumping into the iced-over pond to pull the dog from the frigid water.

Once the dog was back on dry land, the fire crew used information on the dog’s collar to contact his owner.

The dog, named Toby, was reunited with his owner shortly after.

The fire department said it wants to remind parents and pet owners to be careful around icy bodies of water during the winter months and to keep an eye on their children and pets.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
12-year-old boy shot several times
Nov. 30 shooting at Creole Apartments.
Man shot while parked at apartments
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old

Latest News

Whitehorn's, Nickelson's lawyers begin making case; court in recess until 1 p.m.
FILE - Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle...
Federal judge blocks Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok, says it’s unconstitutional
NASA Astronaut Mary L. Cleave shown here on April 8, 1985.
Mary Cleave, trailblazing astronaut for NASA, dies at 76
The president and his wife, Jill, participated Thursday in the annual tradition of lighting...
Biden lights the National Christmas Tree, taking his turn to bring holiday spirit to Washington