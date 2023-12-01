Getting Answers
Family of man killed by SPD in November demands release of bodycam footage

Fleen Myles III
Fleen Myles III(Strom Law Firm)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed by police on Nov. 5 in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood are raising questions about how a “simple traffic stop” led to the man’s death and the “wall of silence” that has met their calls for transparency and accountability.

VIDEO: LSP shares new details about deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport

The Strom Law Firm issued a news release Friday, Dec. 1 saying the family of the man killed, Fleen Myles III, is being represented by attorney Bakari Sellers.

“Nearly a month has passed since Fleen Myles III was killed and the Shreveport Police Department still hasn’t released the body camera video or addressed any of the serious concerns raised by Fleen’s family or this community,” said Sellers. “If Chief Smith and the SPD want this community to trust them, they need to release the video now.”

Sellers goes on to say, “All this family is asking for is justice. They just want the truth and they’ve waited long enough to get it.”

Back on Nov. 5, Louisiana State Police says Myles was stopped by SPD in the 2700 block of Marquette Avenue around 8:45 a.m. He then reportedly ran to nearby Rosemont Street, where the shooting happened.

Police say at the end of the chase, Myles pulled out a gun, and shots were fired. Myles was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. No officers were injured.

LSP has not made it clear whether Myles ever fired the weapon.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video of what happened is urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-741-2739. Or citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline toll-free at (800) 434-8007.

Myles’ death marked the 70th homicide of the year in Caddo Parish and the 65th within Shreveport city limits.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

