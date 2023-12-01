Getting Answers
Doctor discusses impact HIV and AIDS have on our communities

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - December is a time to raise awareness and reflect on both HIV and AIDS and the impact those conditions have in communities all around the world.

Friday, Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. And even though progress has been made in treatment, there is still much work that needs to be done.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, KSLA was joined live by Dr. Alexandre Malek, assistant professor of infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport. He talked about the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, the symptoms, what progress has been made on treatments, how people can support friends and family dealing with these conditions and what local resources are available.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

