Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Police say a dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity on Friday, the day before the school’s football team plays the University of Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game.

Police were notified just after 6:30 a.m. of the dead animal on the lawn of Farmhouse fraternity, according to Stillwater police Officer TJ Low.

The carcass had an expletive carved into its side and the stomach was cut open, according to the campus newspaper, The O’Colly.

“It’s a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship,” Low told The Oklahoman. “Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap.”

A representative for the fraternity, which was founded in 1905 by agriculture students, did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty ... at an off-campus location near a fraternity house.”

The university said both Stillwater police and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct are investigating and that “appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Nov. 30 shooting at Creole Apartments.
Man shot while parked at apartments
Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested
A lawsuit is being presented after the recount for the Caddo sheriff. Henry Whitehorn (left)...
Decision in Caddo sheriff election challenge could come sometime next week
Liz Swaine, who has worked as the executive director of the Shreveport Downtown Development...
Longtime director of Shreveport DDA leaving to return to journalism

Latest News

An elderly woman and an adult woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening...
2 women shot during possible domestic incident
Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
SENIOR FOCUS: Tips for helping loved ones with dementia during the holidays
LSUS is hosting a conference about mental health and substance abuse prevention
MIND MATTERS: LSUS hosting mental health & substance abuse prevention conference
A heavy piece of metal flew through a windshield on Thursday, hurting the driver.
Driver seriously hurt by metal bar flying through windshield