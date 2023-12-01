Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Christmas celebrations, car show & more happening the weekend of Dec. 1

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA is highlighting what fun weekend events are going on in Shreveport-Bossier.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets joined KSLA live to dive into what’s going on this weekend.

ADULTS NIGHT OUT: MCCHRISTMAS HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

The Agora Borealis in downtown Shreveport is hosting a special Christmas pajama party for adults only. It’s happening Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Agora Borealis, located at 425 Lake St. Tickets are $35 each. The event features cookie decorating, a cash bar with spiked apple cider and hot chocolate, and a holiday movie. Drag queen, Santa Zaza Gigante, will be on-site for holiday photos, and there will be a paint your own mug/dish activity with Amber Dawn. Hair tinsel, face bling, and holiday lashes will be available form Megan Davis Taylor. Food will be provided by Melissa Brannan.

The Agora Borealis in downtown Shreveport is hosting a special Christmas PJ party for adults...
The Agora Borealis in downtown Shreveport is hosting a special Christmas PJ party for adults only on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.(The Agora Borealis)

CHRISTMAS IN ROSELAND: PRINCESSES IN THE GARDENS

As part of the Christmas in Roseland 2023 event, the American Rose Society is hosting the Princesses in Gardens event on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the American Rose Center (8877 Jefferson Paige Rd.). Guests can meet the princesses at Klima Rose Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for a family of four. Kids ages 2 and under get in for free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online here. Call 318-938-5402 to make a group reservation.

The Disney princesses of Cast My Party will be at the event. This year, Elsa (Dec. 3), Ariel (Dec. 17), and Cinderella (Dec. 10) will be visiting. Kids are encouraged to wear their ball gowns and tiaras!

Princesses in the Gardens
Princesses in the Gardens(American Rose Society)

UNIVERSAL CRUISERS CAR SHOW

This car show is being held Sunday, Dec. 3 at the corner of Bert Kouns and Youree Drive at Walmart. Admission is free and there will be food from the Louisiana Curbside Cuisine food truck available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including beignets, alligator on a stick, fried shrimp, and Philly cheesesteak subs.

The Universal Cruisers Car Show is happening Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at the Walmart on East Bert...
The Universal Cruisers Car Show is happening Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at the Walmart on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, La.(Universal Cruisers Car Show)

WIDEMAN INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION

This competition is held annually at the Hurley School of Music at Centenary College in Shreveport. It draws talented pianists from all over the world. This year’s contest will be held Dec. 1-3 in the Anderson Auditorium. In addition to a $5,000 cash prize, the gold medalist will get concerto and solo concert engagements around the country.

SCHEDULE

PRELIMINARIES

  • Friday, Dec. 1, 1 to 5 p.m. (free)
  • Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:15 p.m. (free)

Click here to view the program for preliminaries.

FINAL ROUND

  • Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ($10 donation suggested)
This year's event will be held Dec. 1-3 at Centenary College in Shreveport, La.
This year's event will be held Dec. 1-3 at Centenary College in Shreveport, La.(Wideman Piano Competition)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested
Nov. 30 shooting at Creole Apartments.
Man shot while parked at apartments
A lawsuit is being presented after the recount for the Caddo sheriff. Henry Whitehorn (left)...
Decision in Caddo sheriff election challenge could come sometime next week
W. 77th Street
2 women shot during possible domestic incident; 1 dead

Latest News

Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Have fun for a good cause at Toys for Tots Poker Run
Dec. 1, 2023 is the last day to sign up to adopt a child for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree...
Salvation Army searching for more volunteers to participate in Angel Tree Program before deadline
SPD offers holiday shopping safety tips
Adopt an angel tree to help kids in need this Christmas
Adopt an angel tree to help kids in need this Christmas