CBS' historic partnership with the Southeastern Conference will soon end, but the memories will last forever

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “CBS could see that the games they had on in the South were being heavily watched in places that weren’t the South. The reason was the level of play was so much better, " says play-by-play broadcaster and Shreveport native, Tim Brando.

After a 27-year marriage, the Southeastern Conference and CBS will split.

“There were a lot of good things done by their management, but that was probably not one of their best moments letting that get away.”

Both sides shared the wealth of a decades-long dominance. Since 1996, CBS enjoyed consistent No. 1 ratings in the long-stories 3:30 eastern-time slot. The SEC claimed 16 National Championships.

“Former SEC commissioner, Roy Kramer, was probably the most visionary, " says Brando. “Roy came up with the idea of having a championship game, and breaking the league into two divisions, and then having a title game at the end of the year.”

Kramer soon met with CBS executives.

“CBS said, ‘Okay, we’ll get those games on the East Coast, Virginia Tech, West Virginia. We’ll take Miami, we’ll take Syracuse, and we’ll get those teams in the Big East, and we’ll put them on at the same time as Tennessee and Georgia or LSU or Ole Miss on.’”

The SEC won that battle.

“He came to CBS and said, ‘If you want my game, it’s going to cost more money. At that point, having 100 percent of the country in that window became a valued commodity, " says Brando.

The rise in popularity and ratings soon re-ignited one of the nation’s top rivalries.

“It also enabled the LSU vs. Alabama game to be played in primetime every year. They created quite a franchise with that, " says Brando.

In August 2008, CBS inked a 15-year deal that paid the conference $55 million annually. However, the SEC eventually grew and more was requested.

“I think the fact that CBS would not pay additional revenue became a big rub for the late Commissioner Mike Slive. He didn’t like that.”

Like in any business it comes down to dollars, cents and sense.

“Would they have paid the same amount of money for the SEC in the marketplace today? Yeah, they would have. But, years ago, they didn’t want to pay that.”

