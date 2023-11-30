Getting Answers
Widespread rain on the way today

By Matt Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Don’t forget the rain gear as you head off to work and school this morning! A strong storm system will arrive from the west bringing widespread rain and storms to the entire region for today. Rain will develop quickly before sunrise and then continue off and on throughout the afternoon and deep into tonight. Some embedded storms are also possible along with a slight risk of severe weather. Right now, the greater severe potential looks to stay south of the ArkLaTex but we can’t rule out a few storms producing some hail and gusty winds, especially in our far southern zones. Otherwise, it looks like heavy rain will be the main threat with most areas picking up at least 1-2″ before everything moves out. Highs will range from the mid 50s near the I-30 corridor to the low 60s along and south of I-20.

Friday is looking much better with sunshine returning. Temperatures really won’t drop much behind Thursday’s front with highs Friday still in the mid-60s.

The weekend is looking fantastic for any outdoor decorating as any additional rain will likely stay to our east. Right now, I’m forecasting partly cloudy skies and highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

