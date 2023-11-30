Widespread rain throughout the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Widespread rain is going to be an issue through the entire rest of the day across the ArkLaTex. We could see some thunderstorms embedded in these showers and heavy rain is likely to happen at times. Windy conditions are likely through the afternoon and we will continue to see showers and a few storms as we head into the nighttime hours. Highs today are unlikely to get much above the 60-degree mark. Cloudy skies tonight, coupled with rainfall, will not allow for temperatures to drop much tonight, lows in the upper-50s.

Friday is looking much better with sunshine returning. Temperatures really won’t drop much behind Thursday’s front with highs Friday still in the mid-60s.

The weekend is looking fantastic for any outdoor decorating as any additional rain will likely stay to our east. Right now, I’m forecasting partly cloudy skies and highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70!

