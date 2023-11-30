Texarkana, Texas program helps rebuild homes for low-income homeowners

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The city of Texarkana, Texas has received a grant to assist in building new homes for low-income homeowners.

A two-day event will be held on Dec. 12 - 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bowie County Health Center, 902 West 12th Street, to inform interested households about a program to assist low-income homeowners in rebuilding their homes.

During the event, each day a 30-minute information session will be held about how the program and application process works. Representatives will remain on site after the sessions to help attendees with their applications and documents.

The city of Texarkana received the HOME Investment Partnership Program grant from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The purpose of the program is to expand the supply of decent, safe, and affordable housing for low-income households by providing funds to demolish substandard housing and build a new home on the same site.

How to qualify:

The homeowner must live in a substandard home

Reside within the city limits of Texarkana, Texas.

Own their home

Be current on property taxes

Hace a clear title to their property

Have an income below 80% of Bowie County’s median income

The program will have no cost to the homeowner to participate. Assistance is provided as a conditional grant for five years or a deferred forgivable loan of 15 years. If the homeowner sells their home within that time period, they must repay a portion of the cost of the home. After that time period, the grant or loan is forgiven.

Applications will only be accepted in person at the event. Individuals that may require special assistance, such as persons with special needs, language interpretation needs, elderly, or disabled, please call (903) 798-3904 to request accommodations. All applications will be dependent on available funds.

The deadline to submit all supplemental materials after the application is January 5.

For more information about the HOME program, contact the consultants Ashley Boyles (903-556-5305) OR Kathy Boyles (903-276-4995).

