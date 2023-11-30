Getting Answers
Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard placed on injured reserve with left knee injury

Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a left knee injury
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a left knee injury.

Howard, who is in his fifth season, injured his knee in the first half of Houston's loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

It's his second stint on injured reserve this season after he missed the first four games of the season after breaking his right hand in training camp.

Howard signed a three-year, $56 million contract extension during training camp that will keep him in Houston through the 2026 season.

A first-round pick in 2019, Howard started seven games this season protecting star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and has 61 starts in his career. He started every game last season.

