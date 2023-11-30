Shreveport counselor offers tips for combatting seasonal affective disorder, known as SAD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people go through short periods when they feel sad or unlike their normal self. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, is a type of depression that happens during a certain season of the year and often comes on during the fall or winter.

It sometimes can be confused with the “winter blues.” SAD is often seen in the colder months when there is a lack of light, which can affect your mood. Right now, licensed professional counselor, Valencia Jones of Valencia MHP, is seeing a huge increase in clients suffering from the disorder.

“Every year, I get an influx of clients during the fall and wintertime who come in, and they are like, ‘I don’t want to get up anymore. It is hard for me to go to work, I can’t get my sleep cycle right, all I want to do is rest, I never want to get up, I never have energy.’ That is seasonal depression,” Jones said.

Symptoms such as changes in sleep, loss of interest, anxiety, and social withdrawal can start off mild and become more severe as the season progresses.

“Seasonal affective disorder is when the seasons change and every time during that year when the clock goes back and it gets darker earlier and the leaves start changing, it’s kind of a gloomy time during the fall, and even though some people love the fall, like I personally do, but when you suffer from that type of disorder, it is a dreary down time for you,” Jones said.

Jones says SAD typically loses its grip around March. However, there are things people can implement now to help ease the changes in their mood. Even though it sounds counterproductive, getting out more in public and being around people can also help lift one’s spirits.

“Try to surround yourself with things that make you happy. So even if you not leaving the house, get your favorite beverage, watch your favorite TV show, do your favorite hobby, because those are things that help release endorphins and make you more positive and upbeat. Even your favorite treat, a bubble bath, whatever relaxes you and brings you more joy,” Jones suggested.

Jones says those who are experiencing symptoms of SAD should seek help if after a few weeks their bodies have not adjusted to the change in season. Professionals also suggest incorporating more vitamin D. Foods such as salmon, mushrooms, eggs, and milk can help.

MIND MATTERS

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.