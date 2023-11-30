Possible charred human remains found at home east of Broken Bow; homeowner arrested

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made after possible human remains were found at a home east of Broken Bow.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy said on Thursday, Nov. 30 that his office and other agencies have been searching extensively for a missing person from Broken Bow, Willis Marshal.

Information discovered during the investigation led officials to search a home east of Broken Bow. At the home, deputies found possible charred human remains. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office will analyze the remains and compare them to all reported and active missing persons cases, the sheriff says.

Deputies spoke with the owner of the home where the remains were found, Marvin Bray, and arrested him. He’s being held in the McCurtain County Jail with several charges pending in connection with the investigation.

