Natchitoches police searching for man missing since Nov. 24

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a man that has been missing for nearly a week.

On Nov. 28, around 1:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Drive in reference to a missing person. Family members told police Demontray Duntrell Pier, 22, has been missing since Nov. 24.

Pier is a Black man, weighing 160 pounds and standing at about 5′9.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the NPD at 318-352-8101 or Detective William Connell at 318-238-3911.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $3,000 for the arrest of an offender.

