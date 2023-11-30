Getting Answers
Natchitoches police searching for man missing since Nov. 24

Demontray Duntrell Pier, 22, was last seen Nov. 24, 2023.
Demontray Duntrell Pier, 22, was last seen Nov. 24, 2023.(Natchitoches Police Department)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a man that has been missing for nearly a week.

On Nov. 28, around 1:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Drive in reference to a missing person. Family members told police Demontray Duntrell Pier, 22, has been missing since Nov. 24.

Pier is a Black man, weighing 160 pounds and standing at about 5′9.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the NPD at 318-352-8101 or Detective William Connell at 318-238-3911.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $3,000 for the arrest of an offender.

