Man wanted since Sept. arrested for allegedly murdering Texarkana woman

Rodney Lindley
Rodney Lindley(TEXARKANA TEXAS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A suspect is now in police custody after being on the run since Sept. 13, 2023.

Texarkana Texas police have been on the lookout for Rodney Lindley in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Mercedes Young. Officers were recently given information on his whereabouts, located him, then arrested him with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Woman dies after getting shot in her home; Texarkana Texas police searching for suspect
Texarkana shooting victim’s mother asks alleged shooter to turn self in

In Sept., officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Alexander just after 5 p.m. There they discovered Young suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later that evening at the hospital.

Lindley immediately fled the scene of the shooting and was identified as the suspect. A warrant has been out for his arrest since that night.

Lindley was booked into the Bi-State Jail with bond yet to be set.

