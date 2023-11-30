Man wanted since Sept. arrested for allegedly murdering Texarkana woman

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A suspect is now in police custody after being on the run since Sept. 13, 2023.

Texarkana Texas police have been on the lookout for Rodney Lindley in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Mercedes Young. Officers were recently given information on his whereabouts, located him, then arrested him with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Sept., officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Alexander just after 5 p.m. There they discovered Young suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later that evening at the hospital.

Lindley immediately fled the scene of the shooting and was identified as the suspect. A warrant has been out for his arrest since that night.

Lindley was booked into the Bi-State Jail with bond yet to be set.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.