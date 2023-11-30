Man shot while parked at apartments
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As a man was parked at the apartments on Mansfield Road, two people approached and shot him.
The incident occurred on Nov. 30, at 4:32, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 9300 block of Mansfield Road, near Colquitt Road and Southland Park Drive. When SPD arrived, they discovered a man was parked at the Creole Apartments when two suspects approached and shot at him.
The victim was struck in the abdomen and has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Updates to come as more information becomes available.
