Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Longtime director of Shreveport DDA leaving to return to journalism

Liz Swaine, who has worked as the executive director of the Shreveport Downtown Development...
Liz Swaine, who has worked as the executive director of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for many years, is leaving her position at the end of the year to join The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After many years as the executive director of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Liz Swaine is leaving her position to return to journalism.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Swaine confirmed to KSLA she’ll be taking a job at The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate as their business reporter. She’ll stay at the DDA through December, according to the SBC Advocate.

The SBC Advocate goes on to say Swaine will oversee a new business newsletter expected to launch in 2024.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
12-year-old boy shot several times
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced

Latest News

Police tape surrounds a bullet-damaged SUV that crashed Monday (Nov. 27) near a hydrant at...
Deceased victim identified in Seventh Ward shootings that injured 4 others; 1 arrested
THE RECOUNT: Why have so many judges recused themselves?
Attorney answers burning questions surrounding Caddo sheriff’s race
Nickelson claims that absentee affidavits are missing voter or witness signatures.
THE RECOUNT: What happens if absentee ballots are missing signatures?
Court hears John Nickelson's lawsuit
Caddo Sheriff's race recount challenged in courtroom