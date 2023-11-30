Longtime director of Shreveport DDA leaving to return to journalism

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After many years as the executive director of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Liz Swaine is leaving her position to return to journalism.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Swaine confirmed to KSLA she’ll be taking a job at The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate as their business reporter. She’ll stay at the DDA through December, according to the SBC Advocate.

The SBC Advocate goes on to say Swaine will oversee a new business newsletter expected to launch in 2024.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.