Longtime director of Shreveport DDA leaving to return to journalism
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After many years as the executive director of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Liz Swaine is leaving her position to return to journalism.
On Thursday, Nov. 30, Swaine confirmed to KSLA she’ll be taking a job at The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate as their business reporter. She’ll stay at the DDA through December, according to the SBC Advocate.
The SBC Advocate goes on to say Swaine will oversee a new business newsletter expected to launch in 2024.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.