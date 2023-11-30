Former SPD officer sentenced for brutal beating of nonviolent loitering suspect back in 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former officer with the Shreveport Police Department has now been sentenced for beating and using a Taser on a man he was arresting back in August of 2019.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, Dylan Hudson, 37, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison (21 months) and three years of supervised release for assaulting a non-violent suspect who was reportedly loitering. Hudson pleaded not guilty back in April of 2021 and was convicted earlier in 2023 during a trial that lasted four days, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“This defendant’s use of force was grossly excessive, inhumane and potentially fatal. The defendant repeatedly hit a nonviolent suspect in the head, kicked him in the face, tased him multiple times and pistol-whipped him in the head,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “When an officer so grievously abuses the authority entrusted to him by his community, the Justice Department will respond with the full force of the law.”

“The defendant’s conduct was not representative of the oath he once swore to uphold as a law enforcement officer,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana. “When the federal government learns of such egregious conduct and we feel criminal civil rights charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, we will seek to hold those responsible accountable with an ancillary goal of restoring, and in some cases establishing, public trust in state, local and federal law enforcement.”

“The jury verdict and sentencing send a clear message to those who wear the badge and to the public that sickening conduct like that of Hudson’s will simply not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. of the FBI New Orleans Field Office. “The FBI is committed to ensuring those who violate the public’s trust are held accountable.”

The DOJ says evidence at trial shows Hudson physically assaulted the loitering suspect during the arrest in Shreveport. Hudson repeatedly hit the suspect in the head and face. Bodycam footage showed several potentially deadly blows, including hitting the man in the head with a loaded pistol, tasing him in the base of the skull, and kicking him in the head, the DOJ says.

Hudson’s fellow officers testified the suspect was non-violent during the entire arrest process, and that Hudson’s actions were a danger to the man and others.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.