East Texas veteran loses his place of ‘peace’ and ‘zen’ after fire destroys home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Army veteran Sergeant Robert Sheppard lost nearly everything in his house after it caught fire last night around 10 p.m. and was not contained for hours. Today, he was able to rummage through the ashes to find what was spared by the flames.

“It was getting close to bedtime. I was about to shower, lay down, the lights kind of flickered, went off in the bathroom, but the rest of the lights were still on in the house, so I got up and, you know, came out just to kind of look and check out the fuse box and then seen the flame,” he recalled the order of events from the night before.

After losing his wife suddenly last year and working hard to heal from the PTSD of being a combat soldier, Sheppard bought this house to finally find peace, but the fire took almost everything in a matter of minutes.

“You know, I can handle it, it’s just pretty devastating seeing that a lot of memorable things here with my late wife, and you know this is like my peace zone, basically,” he said.

Neighbors passed by the house to offer comfort and prayers. Several tried to help Sheppard gather his things last night before the flames engulfed the house.

Joshua Odom who lives just down the street said, “From inside, from the time we went in and got stuff to the time we come back out, it was completely filled with smoke in there.”

Through it all, Sheppard remains optimistic, crediting his military experience for teaching him to handle tragedy.

“You learn to adapt and overcome, you know, somebody falls in the field, you can’t stop there. you have to grab them, you have to keep going, and that’s what it is, and I’d rather look at the optimism of it versus the downfalls of it,” he said. “Stay alert, stay alive. You know, the old military term. Just right now everything is kind of like, you know, numb, blank ... it’ll settle in, but the main thing that’s going through my mind right now is just to get my house rebuilt ... it was more therapeutic than anything.”

Of the few things that survived the fire, Sheppard recovered a framed copy of the Constitution, Army seal and Soldier’s Creed as well as his Army combat jacket.

He said his wife would give him these few words of encouragement if she was still alive: “Just the simple words she always used to say: ‘It’s going to be alright. It’s going to be alright.’”

No one was hurt in the incident, but the home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.