Cross has 21 in Tulane’s 98-77 win over Prairie View A&M

Led by Kevin Cross’ 21 points, the Tulane Green Wave defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 98-77 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Cross had 21 points in Tulane’s 98-77 win over Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night.

Cross was 6 of 6 shooting and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Green Wave (5-1). Collin Holloway scored 20 points while going 6 of 8 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line. Sion James was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Panthers (4-3) were led in scoring by Charles Smith IV, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Chris Felix Jr. added 19 points for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Javontae Hopkins finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

