Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Calgary in action against Dallas following overtime victory

The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars after the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Stars (13-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (9-10-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars after the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Calgary has gone 4-3-1 in home games and 9-10-3 overall. The Flames have a 3-6-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Dallas has a 13-5-2 record overall and an 8-1-1 record in road games. The Stars are 7-0-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won the last matchup 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKenzie Weegar has scored five goals with six assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
12-year-old boy shot several times
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Wright-Forde scores 17 in Texas A&M-CC’s 67-63 win against UTEP
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Cross has 21 in Tulane’s 98-77 win over Prairie View A&M
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Gordon scores 16 as UT Arlington knocks off Abilene Christian 86-71
SFA logo
Williams’ 18 lead Tarleton State over Stephen F. Austin 68-66
Generic Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce defeats Dallas Christian 100-48