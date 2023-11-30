Getting Answers
Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit heads to court; retired La. Supreme Court justice to hear Nickelson’s case

On Nov. 30, John Nickelson's attorney will be presenting his lawsuit to a judge.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A retired Louisiana Supreme Court justice is set to hear a lawsuit filed by John Nickelson opposing the outcome of a recount performed in the Caddo Parish sheriff race.

The petition comes after the recount performed Monday, Nov. 27 verified Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn won the Nov. 18 election by one vote.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race

On Nov. 30, Nickelson and his attorney will present the lawsuit to retired Supreme Court Justice Joseph Bleich. The lawsuit asks the Caddo District Court to declare a victor or to order a new runoff election. Court begins Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

After three judges were recused from the case, Judge Bleich was assigned to the case by Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton.

