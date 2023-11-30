Bossier City man gets 60 years for molesting girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man must serve 60 years in prison at hard labor for committing lewd acts with a 10-year-old girl in January 2022, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

JaRoderick James Harper, 32, was sentenced Wednesday (Nov. 29) in Caddo District Court in Shreveport. On Sept. 20, he was convicted of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Harper to 60 years at hard labor, with the first 25 years to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. His crime was deemed a crime of violence by Judge Victory.

Harper must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

