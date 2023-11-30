Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Americans spend billions on social media impulse buys, survey finds

57% who impulse bought on social media have regretted at least one purchase
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 40% of social media users have made an impulse buy of a product they saw on a social media platform in the past year, a new survey by Bankrate found.

The average impulse buyer spent about $754 dollars in total on these influenced purchases.

Ted Rossman with Bankrate said some groups are even higher, with Milennials spending around $1,000 on average.

“Influencers are definitely part of it. And it’s so easy. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, they have ecommerce built right into the platform in some cases, where you can just click and buy,” Rossman said. “Sometimes though it is our friends and family pressuring us without even knowing it.”

More than half of social media users said they believe people sometimes post things to appear more successful, which can tempt followers to spend more than they can afford.

Rossman said there are ways to fight back and stop the urge to buy.

“I like the idea of instituting a waiting period. Sleep on it, maybe have a 24-hour rule,” Rossman advised. “Come back to it with fresh eyes the next day. You may find you didn’t need or want that in the first place.”

He also said to unlink payment information from retail websites since one click purchases are just too easy.

That simple act of having to find a credit card and type in the number might give consumers time to rethink their purchase.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
12-year-old boy shot several times
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced

Latest News

Whitehorn, Nickelson's lawyers begin making case; court in recess until 1 p.m.
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing
A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in...
Some OPEC+ members cut oil they send to the world as they try again to boost prices
FILE - Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, recipients of BMI Icons awards, pose together before...
After hearing, judge mulls extending pause on John Oates’ sale of stake in business with Daryl Hall