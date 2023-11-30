Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

2023 CPKC Holiday Train comes to town

(CPKC)
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - The ArkLaTex got a dose of holiday cheer Wednesday when the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern Holiday Train made its stops in Texarkana, Texas and Shreveport.

The 1,000 ft. long train is made up of fourteen rail cars decorated with colorful LED lights and holiday designs. Families lined up to take in the sight.

(Jerry W Coffey | Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Holiday Express Train)

“The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family. Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays,” said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. “We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.”

The CPKC Holiday Train has many more stops to make before Christmas comes and the holiday season wraps up. It will run until Dec. 19. Go here to find a list of their upcoming stops.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
12-year-old boy shot several times
Kevin Hunter, 21
1 arrested; CPSO searching for 2nd homicide suspect in July shooting

Latest News

Jason Rowland
Bossier Parish School Board elects Jason Rowland to be new superintendent
These tips could help you avoid scammers and protect yourself as you shop for the holidays
On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
Major Robert Hodges
Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police