2023 CPKC Holiday Train comes to town

(KSLA) - The ArkLaTex got a dose of holiday cheer Wednesday when the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern Holiday Train made its stops in Texarkana, Texas and Shreveport.

The 1,000 ft. long train is made up of fourteen rail cars decorated with colorful LED lights and holiday designs. Families lined up to take in the sight.

“The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family. Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays,” said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. “We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.”

The CPKC Holiday Train has many more stops to make before Christmas comes and the holiday season wraps up. It will run until Dec. 19. Go here to find a list of their upcoming stops.

