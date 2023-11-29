Tracking lots of rain tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Increasing cloud cover is likely today as we warm to the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. It will be a nice day but that will come to a screeching halt tomorrow, which you can read more about below. You may notice a slight breeze picking up this afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies are expected with lows staying much warmer than previous nights, the upper-40s. We’ll begin seeing showers move in during the overnight hours.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a strong storm system will arrive from the west bringing widespread rain and storms to the entire region. Rain will develop quickly before sunrise and then continue off and on throughout the afternoon and deep into Thursday night. Some embedded storms are also possible along with a slight risk of severe weather. Right now, the greater severe potential looks to stay south of the ArkLaTex but we can’t rule out a few storms producing some hail and gusty winds, especially in our far southern zones. Otherwise, it looks like heavy rain will be the main threat with most areas picking up at least 1-2″ before everything moves out.

Friday is looking much better with sunshine returning. Temperatures really won’t drop much behind Thursday’s front with highs Friday still in the mid-60s. The weekend is looking fantastic for any outdoor decorating as any additional rain will likely stay to our east. Right now, I’m forecasting partly cloudy skies and highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70!

