SPD looking for 17-year-old runaway last seen on Fairfield Avenue

Mariah Venious, 17.
Mariah Venious, 17.(Shreveport Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old runaway.

On Nov. 27, Mariah Venious was last seen on the 1500 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Venious is described as being 5′9″ tall and weighs 185 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a pink bonnet.

Police are asking anyone with information about this person’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

